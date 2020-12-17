Therapeutic Solutions International Files Investigational New Drug Application (IND) with FDA for Treatment of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Using Clinically Validated JadiCell® Universal Donor Stem Cell

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application seeking permission from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase I/II clinical trial assessing safety and signals of efficacy for treatment of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) patients with JadiCells™.

The JadiCell is a type of umbilical cord derived mesenchymal stem cell which possesses superior therapeutic activity as compared to other stem cell types based on laboratory and clinical studies. The JadiCell was recently reported to possess therapeutic activity against COVID-19 in a recently published clinical trial1. The Company previously obtained an exclusive license for use of JadiCells for CTE and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)2,3.

"My team and myself are extremely excited about the potential of using our unique novel cell therapy for treatment of CTE, which is the cause of countless deaths, as well as chronic disabilities" said Dr. Amit Patel, inventor of the JadiCell. "Having worked over the past several years with the multidisciplinary team assembled by Timothy Dixon, I look forward to progress in this area of medicine, for which currently there are limited options."

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is caused by repetitive concussive/sub-concussive hits to the head sustained over a period of years and is often found in football players4. The condition is characterized by memory loss, impulsive/erratic behavior, impaired judgment, aggression, depression, and dementia. In many patients with CTE, it is anatomically characterized by brain atrophy, reduced mass of frontal and temporal cortices, and medial temporal lobe. TSOI has previously filed several patents in the area of CTE based on modulating the brain microenvironment to enhance receptivity of regenerative cells such as stem cells.

Suicide is a major cause of death in military veterans, approximately 20 deaths per day5. It is widely known that TBI and CTE are associated with increased propensity for suicide6,7. Furthermore, studies show that cytokines associated with brain inflammation, such as IL-6 and TNF-alpha are found in higher levels in patients with suicidal tendencies8.

"To our knowledge, this is the first therapeutic intervention addressing CTE using stem cells and we are tremendously excited to finally move into clinical testing for this terrible disease that not only affects athletes but our military and law enforcement as well" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "Having worked over the last 2 years in developing the preclinical data supporting this IND, we are extremely pleased to file this new drug application today."

