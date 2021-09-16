Therapeutic Solutions International Identifies and Files Patent on Combination Effects Between its Nutraceutical QuadraMune™ and Ivermectin in Animal Models of COVID-19 Pathology

ELK CITY, Idaho, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), reported today new data demonstrating positive effects when its commercially available nutraceutical, QuadraMune™, is administered together with ivermectin in animals suffering from similar biological processes as those elicited by a COVID-19 infection.

In a series of experiments, it was demonstrated that ivermectin alone has a marginal effect at reducing inflammation in the lungs, whereas this effect is markedly increased when QuadraMune™ is co-administered. The Company also observed enhanced innate immune system activity, specifically stimulation of natural killer cells (NK cells), as well as elicitation of NK memory-like activities when QuadraMune™ was combined with ivermectin.

"It is fundamentally important that we continue exploring molecular mechanisms of how various approaches to COVID-19 function at a cellular and immunological level," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer, and co-inventor on the patent. "QuadraMune™ has previously been shown to enhance immunity and suppress inflammation in pilot clinical trials and we are pleased to report this new promising animal data which has clinical implications."

"The great advancements we are making on the Phase III JadiCell Program are fundamentally important, however, JadiCells are more aimed towards advanced COVID-19, when lung damage to some extent has already occurred," said Wais Kaihani, consultant to the Company and coinventor on the patent. "We are exploring various potential strategies to address patients at the earlier stage of the COVID-19 continuum."

"We are currently in discussions with various medical groups to potentially initiate combination trials between ivermectin and QuadraMune," stated Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor on the patent. "To our knowledge this is the first detailed exploration of ivermectin having lung protective activities, which makes this a very interesting finding according to our collaborators."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

