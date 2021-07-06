Therapeutic Solutions International Patents Modified StemVacs Dendritic Cell Immunotherapy to Suppress Parkinson's Disease in Animal Model

ELK CITY, Idaho, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today filing of a new patent and data utilizing "tolerogenic dendritic cells" obtained from umbilical cord blood for suppression of Parkinson's Disease in an animal model. The data, which was filed in a patent application, demonstrates that a specifically modified StemVacs dendritic cell is capable at suppressing brain inflammation, as well as preserving dopaminergic neurons in the brain. Parkinson's Disease is caused by death of dopaminergic neurons.

"Through collaboration with our spin-off company, Campbell Neurosciences, we are always learning how to expand the uses of technologies we are currently developing," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "The original StemVacs product, which we generate under GMP and have used in preclinical and pilot clinical cases for cancer, can be modified, by addition of specific proteins, to act as a potent inhibitor of brain inflammation."

Recent studies suggest that Parkinson's has an immunological component [1-3]. The Company believes by concurrently repairing the abnormal immune response while providing regenerative cells such as stem cells is an ideal approach to attack this terrible disease which currently has no viable treatment.

"Immunotherapy is the future of medicine," said Feng Lin, MD, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. "We are excited to use dendritic based immunotherapy such as StemVacs to not only trigger immune killing of cancer, but to also induce tolerogenic responses, which appear useful in neurodegenerative conditions."

"I am thankful to our advisors such as Dr's Santosh Kesari and Francesco Marincola, who through their curiosity and inquisitiveness, have created a culture of innovation in our Company, which allows for discoveries such as the one made today," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "The current lines of investigation, if successful, could allow for novel therapeutic approaches to this terrible disease from which approximately 1 million Americans suffer from and cost the American healthcare system approximately 52 billion dollars a year[4]."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

