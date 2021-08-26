Therapeutic Solutions International Recruits Internationally Renowned Stem Cell Pioneer Francisco Silva to Scientific Advisory Board

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), reported today the recruitment of stem cell pioneer and key opinion leader Francisco Silva to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. Mr. Silva will join other Key Opinion Leaders such as Dr. Francesco Marincola of Gilead, Dr. Santosh Kesari who performs COVID-19 clinical trials, and Dr. Boris Reznik founder of two Inc 500 companies.

Mr. Silva currently serves as Vice President of Research and Development for the publicly traded company BioRestorative Therapies where he leads the development of clinical stage adult stem cell therapeutics for disc degeneration1,2, currently BRTX-100 is approved for an FDA Phase 2 clinical trial to treat chronic lumbar disc disease. In addition, Mr. Silva discovered and is commercially developing brown fat stem cells3 under BioRestorative's ThermoStemTM program. Mr. Silva helped start and grow several companies in the regenerative medicine space including PrimeGen Biotech, Medistem Inc and Batu Biologics. Mr. Silva has been collaborating with Dr. Thomas Ichim, Director of Therapeutic Solutions International for more than a decade and have 5 peer reviewed papers published together.

"TSOI has a robust therapeutic pipeline and commercialized products in diverse areas ranging from regenerative medicine and tumor immunology to nutraceuticals. Tim Dixon has demonstrated the ability to rapidly advance technologies through the therapeutics development cycle," said Mr. Silva. "I am honored to work with the impressive team at TSOI and look forward to enhancing the lives of patients while building value to shareholders."

"Having met Mr. Silva on numerous occasions and watching his extraordinary talents to perform cutting edge science while concurrently remaining laser focused on commercialization is truly remarkable and much needed in the biotechnology space," stated Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "Currently Therapeutic Solutions International is in discussions with numerous potential partners for co-development of the JadiCell™ technology and I look forward to leveraging Mr. Silva's deep industry knowledge and relations to help accelerate our current discussions."

In previous studies the Company has demonstrated the superior activity of JadiCell™ to other types of stem cells including bone marrow, adipose, cord blood, and placenta. Furthermore, the JadiCell™ was shown to be 100% effective in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients under the age of 85 in a double-blind placebo controlled clinical trial with patients in the ICU on a ventilator. In patients over the age of 85 the survival rate was 91%4.

"Mr. Silva is the inventor of numerous game-changing technologies in the area of regenerative medicine. Having watched his work at PrimeGen, which was precursor to the Nobel Prize winning iPSC technology, as well as his subsequent co-discovery of two unique stem cell sources, I must say we are blessed to have Mr. Silva join our Team," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Only through gathering the best of the best and facilitating synergistic dialogue and pooling of resources can we accomplish our Corporate and Life Goal of addressing the medical needs of patients which currently have no therapeutic options."

