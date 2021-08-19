Therapeutic Solutions International Recruits Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran Dr. Boris Reznik to Accelerate Value Optimization of FDA Cleared Phase III COVID JadiCell™ Clinical Trial

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today recruitment of Dr. Boris Reznik to the Company's Advisory Board.

Boris Reznik is the Chairman of Venvalo Group, a venture value optimization firm. During his career, Dr. Reznik founded and built technology companies into market leaders and successfully dealt with both Fortune 500 and emerging companies as clients and partners. He has been a lead or co-investor in startups and mid-market firms and has participated in M&A transactions ranging from Millions to Billions. Dr. Reznik has a depth of experience in processes and systems and a unique perspective in the drug and device development world. As the Chairman of BioRASI, a global CRO, he led development of novel therapeutics, from filing INDs to getting approved NDAs, for companies ranging from startups to Big Pharma.

"Timothy Dixon is an exceptional biotechnology leader who has successfully accumulated more than 50 patents and patent applications in the Company, he has retained top notch advisors and collaborators, and now is in the process of developing a Phase III asset which possesses the potential to address one of the major threats to lives all over the world," said Dr. Boris Reznik. "On behalf of Venvalo Group, we are honored to work with the team assembled by Mr. Dixon and to literally work on saving lives."

In previous studies the Company has demonstrated the superior activity of JadiCell™ to other types of stem cells including bone marrow, adipose, cord blood, and placenta. Furthermore, the JadiCell™ was shown to be 100% effective in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients under the age of 85 in a double-blind placebo controlled clinical trial with patients in the ICU on a ventilator. In patients over the age of 85 the survival rate was 91%1.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Reznik to our Advisory Board," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "He brings a unique lifelong experience in forming, capitalizing, developing and exiting life sciences companies. We look forward to benefiting from Dr. Reznik's counsel as we work towards developing personalized therapeutic approaches."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells for COVID–19 acute respiratory distress syndrome: A double–blind, phase 1/2a, randomized controlled trial - Lanzoni - 2021 - STEM CELLS Translational Medicine - Wiley Online Library

