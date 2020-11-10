Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Augmentation of Immunotherapy Efficacy in Breast Cancer Model Utilizing Patented NanoStilbene™ Nutraceutical Product

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today novel data supporting utilization of the Company's NanoStilbene™ product for enhancement of cancer immunotherapy clinical trials.

In the experiments disclosed today, Company collaborators injected mice with a type of breast cancer termed 4T1. This aggressive type of cancer, which represents triple negative breast cancer, was demonstrated to have a reduced level of growth when treated with a type of immune stimulatory drug which represents a mouse version of Yervoy™. The combination of NanoStilbene™ with Yervoy leads to not only inhibition of tumor growth, but actual regression.

"The Company's current intellectual property portfolio possesses issued and pending patents covering numerous immune stimulatory uses of NanoStilbene™, which already has demonstrated therapeutic signals in pilot oncology clinical trials," said Famela Ramos, Director of Business Development. "This data reinforces the potency of the Company's approach and supports initiation of larger clinical trials."

Yervoy™ is approved by the FDA for treating several types of cancers including melanoma. Its sales in 2018 where 1.3 billion dollars1. The Company believes patients responding to Yervoy™ may be increased by combining with NanoStilbene™.

"Through our numerous collaborators, we are identifying novel uses for our pipeline of nutraceutical and conventional products," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "We look forward towards increasing the impact of our early animal data through clinical collaborations with key opinion leaders."

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ and Campbell Neurosciences at https://www.campbellneurosciences.com

