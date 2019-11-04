Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Augmentation of Rejuvenating Activity of Cord Blood Plasma by Pterostilbene

OCEANSIDE, California, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today new data and a patent filing suggesting that pterostilbene, the active ingredient in its commercially available NanoStilbene™ product, augments the ability of cord blood plasma to suppress biological properties associated with aging.

In a series of laboratory experiments, it was observed that cord blood plasma was capable of suppressing the expression of beta-galactosidase, a protein associated with aging. When cord blood plasma was combined with pterostilbene a significantly greater suppression of the aging-associated molecule was seen.

"Previous studies from Stanford University [1] and Harvard University [2] have shown that if the circulation of an aged mouse is connected to the circulation of a young mouse, various factors secreted by young mice induce an anti-aging/rejuvenating effect on organs and tissues of aged mice. Following this logic, other studies have demonstrated that human cord blood plasma, when administered to aged mice results in restoration of brain function and improved cellular function in the hippocampus [3]" said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Board Member of the Company. "Based on our previous observations of the potent anti-inflammatory properties of our proprietary pterostilbene formulation in patients[4], combined with these new data, we believe that there may be a place for pterostilbene-based products as an adjuvant to cord blood plasma regenerative approaches."

The Company believes that pterostilbene possesses unique antioxidant and cellular protective activities that are capable of suppressing various age-associated inflammatory molecules, which in turn allow for the enhanced regenerative ability of cord blood plasma to mediate therapeutic effects.

"The unexpected findings disclosed today are a testimony to the wide range of activities that pterostilbene based products exhibit," said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of the Company. "While we are currently focused on our oncology applications, we are eager to collaborate with industry and academia to continue advancing knowledge and applications of this highly interesting natural molecule."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and e-commerce at www.youcanordernow.com.



[1] Conboy et al. Rejuvenation of aged progenitor cells by exposure to a young systemic environment. Nature. 2005 Feb 17;433(7027):760-4. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15716955

[2] Katsimpardi et al. Vascular and neurogenic rejuvenation of the aging mouse brain by young systemic factors. Science. 2014 May 9;344(6184):630-4. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24797482

[3] Castellano et al. Human umbilical cord plasma proteins revitalize hippocampal function in aged mice. Nature 2017 Apr 27;544(7651):488-492. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5586222/

[4] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/01/14/1691086/0/en/Therapeutic-Solutions-International-Announces-Preliminary-Data-for-Immune-Stimulation-in-Advanced-Cancer-Patients-by-Commercially-Available-Product.html

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ir@tsoimail.com

+1(760) 295-7208

Timothy Dixon

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.