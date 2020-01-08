Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Inhibition of Microglial Activation with NeuroStilbene

OCEANSIDE, California, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) reported today positive animal and human brain cell data demonstrating inhibition in microglial activation of IL-1 beta, IL-6, and TNF-a. NeuroStilbene was also shown to induce neurogenic growth factors and protected from peroxide and kainic-acid induced apoptosis.

NeuroStilbene is a diluted preparation of NanoStilbene and will soon be available from WCTE, Inc. whom we have recently engaged in a multi-million-dollar sales agreement. NanoStilbene is a Patented and highly concentrated nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene, the active ingredient contained in both formulations.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is caused by repetitive concussive/sub-concussive hits to the head sustained over a period of years and is often found in football players. The condition is characterized by memory loss, impulsive/erratic behavior, impaired judgment, aggression, depression, and dementia. In many patients with CTE, it is anatomically characterized by brain atrophy, reduced mass of frontal and temporal cortices, and medial temporal lobe.

"This is very exciting data to see that NeuroStilbene administration in both animals and human cell lines preserves and stimulates the proliferation of endogenous neural stem cells under inflammatory conditions, while stimulating neurogenic growth factors: BDNF, NGF, FGF-1, FGF-2. To determine this, microglial were cultured with TNF-alpha to induce neurogenic growth factors for 48 hours in the presence of increasing concentrations of NeuroStilbene," said Dr. Thomas E. Ichim, Director.

"This data is phenomenal, and our Science Team is currently authoring the manuscript to be submitted for peer review as quickly as they can. We have now shown in these experiments that NeuroStilbene suppresses brain inflammation, protects brain neurons from death, stimulates the production of regenerative factors from microglial, and enhances the proliferation of endogenous brain stem cells at the same time at very low dosage," said Timothy G. Dixon, President, and CEO. "We continue to advance the cause of solving the CTE crisis while maximizing the potential of this little molecule pterostilbene that continues to deliver, welcome to 2020."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is at www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and our e-commerce is at www.youcanordernow.com and for additional info on NanoStilbene visit www.mynanostilbene.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Contact Information:

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Timothy Dixon

+1-(760)-295-7208

ir@tsoimail.com

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mynanostilbene.com

