Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Positive Preclinical Data on Multiple Sclerosis using NanoStilbene™

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today completion of successful preclinical experiments demonstrating potent inhibition of brain inflammation and reduction/recovery of symptoms in an established animal model of multiple sclerosis.

It was demonstrated that administration of NanoStilbene™, a patented, nanotechnology based formulation of pterostilbene, resulted in superior reduction of neurological damage in the Experimental Allergic Encephalomyelitis (EAE) model of multiple sclerosis, as compared to Copaxone™, which is one of the medicines approved by the FDA for treatment of multiple sclerosis.

"This data is truly stunning. Although it is well known that various animal models of disease have shortcomings, the profound reduction of disease pathology, as well as the known anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective activities of pterostilbene, strongly support the continued development of NanoStilbene™ in the sphere of multiple sclerosis therapeutics" said J Christopher Mizer, advisor to the Company and co-inventor of the filed patent application.

The Company has previously demonstrated that NanoStilbene™ possesses numerous therapeutically attractive biological effects including a) protecting the immune system from toxic effects of chemotherapy1; b) increases in immune response in advanced cancer patients2; and c) augmenting efficacy of cancer targeting antibodies such as Herceptin3.

"Having been involved in researching and publishing in the peer-reviewed literature in the area of cancer immunotherapy and cellular therapy, it is very interesting that NanoStilbene can on the one hand stimulate positive immune responses against cancer, but on the other hand suppress harmful immune responses such as those driving the process of demyelination," said Famela Ramos, Director of Business Development for Therapeutic Solutions International, Co-inventor of the Patent, and Candidate for the Chula Vista Elementary School District. "Nutraceutical based approaches are the future of healthcare, but only if developed under rigorous, science-based environments."

"The immunological processes associated with suicidal ideation resemble what is occurring in multiple sclerosis," said Kalina O'Connor, Director of Campbell Neurosciences, a Division of the Company focused on immunotherapy-based suicide prevention. "I am proud of my co-inventors and our scientific team who contributed to the generation of this highly promising data, which in my opinion supports advancement into clinical trials."

Therapeutic Solutions International is currently running a clinical trial utilizing QuadraMune™, a nutraceutical-based formulation, which is being testing for reduction of COVID-19 infection4. The Company collaborates with numerous Key Opinion Leaders and is always seeking opportunities to partner with private and public entities.

"Besides the 21 billion a year cost of this disease in the USA alone, the emotional cost of slowing losing mobility is unspeakable5," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "Recent findings that anticancer agents such as BCG can not only reduce cancer and viruses6, but also reduce autoimmunity7, suggest that the immune system may not be as simple as we once thought it was. I look forward to working with our internationally renowned immunology advisory board to better understand mechanistically the current data and leveraging this knowledge to develop a cure for this terrible disease."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

