Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Reduction of Inflammation Associated Memory Impairment by QuadraMune™ Administration

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today filing of a patent on new data demonstrating memory-protective effects of QuadraMune™ in an animal model of inflammation associated memory loss.

Animals were treated with QuadraMune™ for 3 days and exposed to lipopolysaccharide, which serves as an inflammatory stimulus. Subsequently, the ability of animals to remember a submerged platform was assessed. In agreement with previously published studies, lipopolysaccharide administration resulted in approximately 57% reduction in memory. Animals which received QuadraMune had restoration of memory activity. Additionally, it was demonstrated that QuadraMune™ reduced the presence of proteins associated with inflammation in the brain, termed cytokines.

"The current data is an extension of our ongoing obsession with identifying mechanisms by which QuadraMune™ works and expanding its potential for other diseases. It is known that conditions such as Alzheimer's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson's Disease are all associated with brain inflammation [1, 2]," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "The same cytokines, such as interleukin 6, that we are reducing with QuadraMune™ in the brain, are associated with COVID-19 severity [3]. Studies show that viral infections in general, and especially the SARS-CoV-2 virus, can cause memory impairment. It will be interesting to explore whether QuadraMune™ may have therapeutic effects in this arena."

QuadraMune™ is comprised of green tea extract, pterostilbene, nigella sativa, and sulforaphane. Studies published in the peer-reviewed literature have shown that these ingredients by themselves possess anti-inflammatory [4-7], neuroprotective [8-13], and immune stimulatory properties [14-17].

"It has not escaped us that mental health issues such as dementia and depression are associated with inflammatory cytokines [18, 19]. We are currently investigating the possibility of utilizing QuadraMune™ or similar formulations for psychiatric indications," said Famela Ramos, director of business development and co-inventor on the patent.

"I am very thankful for our scientific advisory board, and our research collaborators who are working tirelessly to advance QuadraMune™ into new indications, as well as identifying mechanisms of action," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "We plan to continue expanding our collaborations and strengthening our science and portfolio, because at the end of the day, the best marketing is when the science speaks for itself."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases.

