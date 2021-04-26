Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Regression of Established Tumors by Combining its Cancer Blood Vessel Targeting Immunotherapy with Low Dose Chemotherapy

ELK CITY, Idaho, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today new data demonstrating an unexpected synergy between its inducible pluripotent stem cell (StemVacs-V iPSC) derived immunotherapy product with low dose cyclophosphamide in evoking potent immune mediated cancer regression.

In a series of experiments, the Company demonstrated that its previously announced stem cell derived tumor endothelial-like cell vaccine1 enabled non-toxic doses of cyclophosphamide, an established chemotherapeutic agent, to induce significant reduction of established lung cancers, brain cancers, and skin cancers in animal models. Furthermore, it was demonstrated that reduction of tumors was associated with increased infiltration of immune cells.

"Previous companies, such as Batu Biologics, have demonstrated the clinical safety of using the immune system to selectively kill the blood vessels that feed cancer2, which was validated by FDA clearance3 to initiate clinical trials," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "As a physician who sees firsthand the suffering of cancer patients caused by current chemotherapy protocols, the thought of leveraging the patient's own immune system to allow for increased efficacy with reduced toxicity is extremely exciting."

"From a business perspective, one of the significant hurdles preventing advancement in cancer therapeutics is lack of interdisciplinary collaboration," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "The demonstration that our immunotherapy possesses ability to potentiate anticancer activities of existing therapeutics, thus allowing for utilization of lower doses while retaining efficacy, is a game changer in my opinion."

"The idea that killing tumor blood vessels weakens cancer, and thus allows for lower doses of chemotherapy to be effective is very attractive. This concept has been validated in clinical trials which involved combinations of chemotherapy with the antiangiogenic activities of the monoclonal antibody drug Avastin," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "Based on side-to-side comparisons, our stem cell based immunotherapy appears substantially more efficacious in inducing immune mediated "choking" of the tumor blood supply and demands deeper investigation."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Therapeutic Solutions International Demonstrates Potent and Selective Destruction of Tumor Blood Vessels by Leveraging Pre-Existing Natural Anti-Xenogeneic Antibodies (prnewswire.com)2 Safety of targeting tumor endothelial cell antigens | Journal of Translational Medicine | Full Text (biomedcentral.com)

3 Batu Biologics Receives FDA Clearance for First Multi-Pronged Immunotherapy Targeting the Blood Vessels That Feed Cancer | BioSpace

