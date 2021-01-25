Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Regression of Glioma, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer using StemVacs in Animal Models

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today expansion of its preclinical dataset on StemVacs, an umbilical cord generated dendritic cell immunotherapy. In a series of laboratory experiments, StemVacs administration was demonstrated to induce regression of GL261 glioma, CT-26 colorectal cancer, and Lewis Lung Carcinoma tumors grown in mice.

Last week the Company reported that StemVacs administration effectively reduces breast cancer through immune stimulation in a natural killer cell dependent manner1. Mechanistically, regression in glioma, colorectal and lung cancer was also dependent on mice possessing a functional natural killer cells repertoire.

"There are companies developing "off the shelf" natural killer based immunotherapeutics for cancer such as Fate Therapeutics (Market Cap $8.9 Billion) and NantKwest (Market Cap 1.8 Billion)" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "To our knowledge we are the only group working at developing a cellular drug using dendritic cells, which are upstream of natural killer cells during immune activation."

Dendritic cells are usually utilized in an autologous manner, meaning they are generated from the same person that they are used upon. Technologies developed by Therapeutic Solutions International allow for the manufacture of unique dendritic cells from cord blood stem cells, which can be used in a universal donor manner.

"The consistency, reproducibility, and ease of scalability is an attractive feature of StemVacs as a "cellular drug" stated Famela Ramos Vice President of Business Development. "We are seeing more and more acceptance of cellular immunotherapies in the market ranging from the $11 Billion acquisition of Kite by Gilead2, to the enormous public and private valuations for cell therapy companies in early phases of clinical development. Given that we have already treated patients with StemVacs, and we have filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for this product, we are excited in its development prospects."

"Immunotherapy has been a priority of our company from the beginning. Dr. Thomas Ichim, co-inventor of StemVacs, has routinely published on the feasibility of using the immune system to selectively kill cancer with key opinion leaders in the field3,4,5" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company, and co-inventor of StemVacs. "Through leveraging our internationally renowned scientific advisors and collaborators, we aim to rapidly introduce StemVacs as a novel off-the-shelf immunotherapeutic drug for treatment of advanced cancers."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/



