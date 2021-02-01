Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Therapeutic Efficacy of StemVacs Derived Exosomes in Regression of Glioma

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), reported today new data demonstrating regression of an animal model of glioma using exosomes isolated from the Company's cellular immunotherapy product StemVacs.

Exosomes are cell derived nanoparticles which have been demonstrated to transmit biological information between cells. Dr. Thomas Ichim, Board Member of the Company, published 16 years ago that exosomes from cancer are capable of suppressing immunity1. Today the Company reported opposite findings: in some situations, immune cell exosomes can suppress cancer.

"The current findings demonstrate that StemVacs derived exosomes can directly stimulate natural killer cells, which in turn, suppress glioma growth" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company and co-inventor of the patent. "Exosomes in some cases possess advantages to administration of cells in that they are more stable than cells and are capable of superior biodistribution due to their small size."

"As a clinical stage cancer immunotherapy company, experimental validation of our intellectual property is extremely important for accomplishing our goals of entering into licensing and/or co-development relationships with Large Pharma" stated Famela Ramos Vice President of Business Development. "The fact that companies such as Fate Therapeutics and Nantkwest are attracting valuations in the billions of dollars, supports our belief that the field of natural killer therapeutics is highly perceived by the industry".

"We are in the process of developing responses to our last interaction with the FDA regarding StemVacs cell therapy" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "By leveraging our scientific colleagues and finding that StemVacs exosomes are effective in glioma, we are evaluating the possibility of applying for another Investigational New Drug application using exosomes."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Tumor exosomes expressing Fas ligand mediate CD8+ T-cell apoptosis - ScienceDirect

[email protected]

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

Related Links

therapeuticsolutionsint.com

