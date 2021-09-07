Therapeutic Solutions International Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Clinical Stage Immunotherapy Company Eutilogics, Inc. to Explore Augmentation of Synergies between StemVacs-V and TAST

ELK CITY, Idaho, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding with immunotherapy company Eutilogics, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of clinical stage Korean company, Eutilex Co., Ltd., based on exploring synergies between technologies of both Companies.

Eutilex has developed an autologous immunotherapy for tumors which unleash the endogenous ability of T cells to selectively kill tumor cells, even in solid tumors, which will be commercially developed in the US by Eutilogics. As the discoverer of CD137 (4-1BB) and AITR receptors, Eutilogics CEO, Dr. Byoung S. Kwon, is an internationally renowned expert of the immune system, and TAST is a globally competitive targeted cell therapy treatment, which is the result of the validation of decades of research and development.

Therapeutic Solutions International has recently filed an Investigational New Drug application for its StemVacs-V tumor-angiogenesis targeting immunotherapy in breast cancer. StemVacs-V has been demonstrated to induce immune responses to kill blood vessels that feed tumors. StemVacs-V has demonstrated superior tumor inhibition in comparison to other blood vessel targeting immunotherapies in animal models.

"Having collaborated with scientists from Therapeutic Solutions International for several years, we are eager to take our work to the next level through this memorandum of understanding formalizing our collaboration," said Dr. Byoung S. Kwon. "Given that Therapeutic Solutions International has synergistic expertise in cell therapy, we hope to advance more treatment options for patients, much faster."

"Eutilex has been a pioneer in creating novel immunotherapies that leverage the unique molecule 4.1 BB, which is one of the keys in creating an optimized T cell response against tumors. We hope to leverage this technology to kill tumor blood vessels, which appear to be more sensitive towards immunologically based targeting," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

