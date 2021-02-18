Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Announces Positive Clinical Trial Results for Campbell Score Blood Based Suicide Prediction

ELK CITY, Idaho, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today its spin-off company, Campbell Neurosciences Inc, successfully completed a 30-patient clinical trial assessing blood levels of an inflammatory cytokine as a predictor for suicidal ideation.

The clinical trial, which is registered on the Federal Clinical Trials website (#NCT04606875)1, assessed levels of inflammatory marker in 10 patients with no history of suicide (Group 1), 10 patients with suicidal ideations (Group 2), and 10 patients with suicidal ideations who attempted suicide in the last 6 months (Group 3). Results demonstrated that patients in Group 1 had 7.6±2.4 pg/ml of cytokine, whereas Group 2 had 28.9 ±6.3 pg/ml and in Group 3 had 45.8 ±7.7 pg/ml.

"This is the first step in the important journey to develop the first blood-based test for suicidal ideation" said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "The Campbell Score is named after my mother, Kathleen Campbell, who was a victim of suicide. These data support our original purpose for starting the Company, which is to prove that suicide is a disease and not a choice."

"The current data fits well into the paradigm that many mental illnesses possess an inflammatory component" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "Miss O'Connor did an excellent job of summarizing existing clinical data supporting the association between inflammation and mental diseases in a pre-publication paper titled "Suicide: An Immunological Disorder?2" added Dr. Veltmeyer"

"By establishing a blood-based test, the Company aims to provide a new weapon for psychiatrists to use in their war against the second largest killer of young people between 15 to 34 years of age" said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development of Therapeutic Solutions International. "As the parent company of Campbell Neurosciences, we have started discussions with various stakeholders in the mental health space with the idea of initiating wide-scale implementation of the Campbell Score."

"The interplay between the immune system and the brain has been known for a while but not acted upon in any significant manner until now" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "As an immunotherapy company, we are proud at this initial success of our phase 2 clinical trial, because it preliminarily validates what we have been thinking all along: that the immune system can be used as a stethoscope for what is happening in the brain."

1 Correlation of Campbell Score With Suicidal Ideation - Full Text View - ClinicalTrials.gov

2 Suicide: An Immunological Disorder?



