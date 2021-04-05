Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Demonstrates Efficacy of Kaihani Score in Prediction of Gambling Addiction

ELK CITY, Idaho, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today completion of its 30-patient trial assessing the Kaihani Score blood-based test for gambling addiction.

The clinical trial, which as registered on the Federal Clinical Trials Database as Validation of Kaihani Score for Gambling Addiction1 showed a profound difference of a specific neuromodulatory protein between healthy controls (15.6±5.5 ng/ml), patients with moderate gambling addiction (34.8±11.2 ng/ml) and patients with severe gambling addiction (50.9±24.3 ng/ml). Severity of gambling addition was assessed using Pathological Gambling Adaptation of the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (PG-YBOCS).

"This data demonstrates the ability to assess psychological abnormalities using quantitative blood-based approaches" said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "It is our aim at Campbell Neurosciences to address the root causes of mental illnesses, and using this knowledge to develop cures, not band-aid drugs."

Campbell Neurosciences, a spin-off of the biotherapeutics company Therapeutic Solutions International is named after Kathleen Campbell, mother of Kalina O'Connor, who was a victim of suicide.

"In contrast to the Campbell Score™, which assesses inflammatory markers as a means of diagnosing suicidal ideations, the Kaihani Score™ assesses specific neuromodulatory peptides made by the brains of gambling addicts" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "A completely different nature of the cytokines involved suggest the existence of complicated neuroimmune circuits. Our mission at Campbell is to decipher these circuits and develop practical interventions."

Ms. O'Connor recently published a manuscript outlining the contributions of the immune system to nervous system function with emphasis on mental illness Suicide: An Immunological Disorder?2

"The successful completion of this clinical trial indicates that we now have a potential new weapon in identifying who is at risk of gambling addition, which is the first step in conquering this epidemic which takes a $54 billion annual toll on our economy3" said Wais Kaihani, co-inventor of the Kaihani score and consultant to the Company.

"I congratulate Campbell Neurosciences and the excellent work their clinical team has performed in rapidly completing the second clinical trial this year demonstrating successful identification of mental illness using blood based immunological tests" stated Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International and Co-Inventor of the Kaihani Score™.

The Company is currently engaging regulators in discussions with the aim of initiating a pivotal registration trial for both the Campbell Score and the Kaihani Score.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

[email protected]

1 Validation of Kaihani Score for Gambling Addiction

2 Suicide: An Immunological Disorder?

3 Social costs of gambling nearly half that of drug abuse, new book concludes

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

Related Links

therapeuticsolutionsint.com

