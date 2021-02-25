Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Demonstrates Preliminary Efficacy of First Blood-Based Test for Gambling Addiction: Kaihani Score™

ELK CITY, Idaho, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today positive preliminary data from its ongoing Federally Registered clinical trial entitled "Validation of Kaihani Score for Gambling Addiction1".

Preliminary data revealed a profound increase in the neuromodulatory protein assessed by Kaihani Score™ which correlated with gambling addiction severity. Four patients with no gambling addiction had 13.4±1.6 ng/ml, four patients with moderate gambling addiction had 37.4±5.6 ng/ml, and four patients with several gambling addiction had 57.7±6.3 ng/ml. Severity of gambling addiction was assessed using Pathological Gambling Adaptation of the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (PG-YBOCS). The clinical study needs to recruit another 6 patients per group for completion.

"These preliminary results strongly support our overarching concept that the immune system can be utilized as a stethoscope for the brain" said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "It is our aim at Campbell Neurosciences to elucidate the biological basis of mental illnesses, and using this knowledge to develop cures, not band-aid drugs."

Campbell Neurosciences, a spin-off of the biotherapeutics company Therapeutic Solutions International is named after Kathleen Campbell, mother of Kalina O'Connor, who was a victim of suicide.

"In contrast to the Campbell Score™, which assesses inflammatory markers as a means of diagnosing suicidal ideations, the Kaihani Score™ assesses specific neuromodulatory peptides made by the brains of gambling addicts" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "This completely different nature of the cytokines involved suggest the existence of complicated neuroimmune circuits. Our mission at Campbell is to decipher these circuits and develop practical interventions."

"This is a significant milestone in the treatment of gambling addiction, which is estimated according to economists to take a $54 billion annual toll on our economy2" stated Wais Kaihani, co-inventor of the Kaihani score and consultant to the Company.

"As a clinical stage cancer immunotherapy company, we see the potent effects of the immune system on the nervous system in our various preclinical and clinical studies" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International and Co-Inventor of the Kaihani Score™. "Gambling addiction is a significant problem for which no medical interventions or even proper diagnosis exists. I congratulate Ms. O'Connor and her team for scientifically and expediently addressing this major affliction on our society."

