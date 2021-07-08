Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Explains Why Suicide is a Disease and How to Predict it in Newly Released Video

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people and is expected to have significantly increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has developed a clinically-validated diagnostic test for suicidal ideations, the Campbell Score™ and a variety of intervention methodologies using regenerative and immune modulatory approaches.

"I am thankful for Howard Leonhardt, a serial inventor and entrepreneur, whose inventions have treated over 500,000 patients in 60 countries, Dr. James Veltmeyer our Chief Medical Officer, and Timothy Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International, all of whom are featured in the video," said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "I am especially grateful to our numerous scientific collaborators, who believed in my vision of a molecular basis for suicide and worked with our team in making this a reality."

"It has truly been an honor to see the rapid progress Ms. O'Connor has been achieving with her team at Campbell Neurosciences. Progress that included TSOI filing more than 15 patients and licensing 10 of them to Campbell, completing 2 clinical trials, and recruiting top notch key opinion leaders," said Timothy Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International. "I truly believe that by working with the brilliant business and scientific minds she has assembled, Ms. O'Connor will accomplish her dream of one day having a world without suicide."

