Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Identifies Mechanism of Action for Umbilical Cord Blood Derived NarcoStem™ Drug Rehabilitation Product

ELK CITY, Idaho, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today data implicating a key role in the protein Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) in the therapeutic activities of NarcoStem™, an umbilical cord blood derived biologic demonstrated to possess positive animal data in preclinical models of addiction and drug induced brain damaged.

"It is saddening that what many consider to be cutting edge approaches to treatment of drug addiction is simply replacement of one harmful drug with another drug," stated Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International and Top Doctor of San Diego. "I am proud to work with TSOI and with Campbell Neurosciences at creating a therapy that concurrently reduces brain inflammation, suppresses addiction associated urges, while at the same time repairs damaged nerve tissue. This is not something that ketamine, CBD, or psilocybin are capable of doing. Demonstration that BDNF mediates therapeutic activities of NarcoStem™ helps accelerate the timeline for clinical translation of this inhalable therapeutic."

BDNF is considered a "master molecule" in controlling brain function and has been reported by numerous groups to associate with efficacy of anti-depressants, as well as the ability to overcome addictive tendencies. Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to provide recombinant BDNF directly into the brain due to its size and half live. Accordingly, preliminary data by the Company suggests that administration of NarcoStem™ can directly stimulate the brain to produce its own BDNF.

"The recent successes in obtaining positive clinical data for both the Campbell Score and the Kaihani Score pushes us to initiate creation of therapeutic approaches to actually intervene at suicidal ideations and conditions predisposing to these conditions," said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "It is fundamentally important that we know the mechanisms of action for our products and we are extremely satisfied at the "Warp Speed" that our scientists have been working on to generate this exciting data."

"The staggering rise in drug addiction, as well as the disturbing news that as many as 1 out of 3 post-covid patients will suffer neurological manifestations, is very strong rationale for our 'hyper-acceleration,' in developing regenerative approaches to neurological issues," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of TSOI. "We look forward to continuing our collaborations with internationally renowned scientists dedicated to utilizing modern day approaches to solve this age-old curse of drug addiction."

