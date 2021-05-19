Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Recruits Global Dealmaker Kenji Funahashi to Advisory Board

ELK CITY, Idaho, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), stated today its partially owned subsidiary Campbell Neurosciences, the first company to develop a blood based diagnostic test for suicidal ideations, has announced that the internationally renowned transactional lawyer, Mr. Kenji Funahashi, Partner at Wilson Sonsini, has joined its advisory board.

Mr. Funahashi has handled more than $10 billion in financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and IPOs, including hundreds of private and public financing transactions for entrepreneurs and investors. He represents technology, life sciences, healthcare, and other growth companies throughout the U.S. and internationally.

"Suicide is the number two cause of death in young people, which despite the increase in new drugs, the rate has been steadily increasing over the past 20 years," said Kenji Funahashi. "I am proud to work with Kalina O'Connor, a visionary who has dedicated her life to defeating suicide and the scientific team she assembled."

Campbell Neurosciences was founded by Kalina O'Connor, and is named after her mother, Kathleen Campbell, who fell a victim to suicide. Kalina's uncle Hugh O'Connor, son of Carroll O'Connor, also was a victim of suicide.

"The depth and breadth of Mr. Funahashi' relations, wisdom, and transactional experiences are difficult to overstate," said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "We are honored to join forces with Kenji in tackling this 'silent killer' who has deprived so many of their loved ones."

"We at Therapeutic Solutions International are extremely proud of the accomplishments Ms. O'Connor has been achieving, including completion of two clinical trials significantly ahead of schedule," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "The recruitment of an internationally renowned deal maker like Mr. Funahashi will assist the Company in seeking and forging relationships to bring its diagnostics and therapeutic products to the market in a hyper accelerated timeframe."

