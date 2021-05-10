Therapeutic Solutions International Subsidiary Campbell Neurosciences Reports Positive Preclinical Data in Animal Model of Schizophrenia Using Proprietary Universal Donor Mesenchymal Stem Cell

ELK CITY, Idaho, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), and its subsidiary Campbell Neurosciences announced today new data covered by its previously filed patents supporting the use of mesenchymal based stem cell therapy for schizophrenia.

Using an established animal model, the Company demonstrated intravenous doses of stem cells, as well as proprietary cord blood derived modified monocytes, could reduce behavioral abnormalities associated with schizophrenia, as well as stimulate neurogenesis.

"The only effective treatment for advanced schizophrenia is electroconvulsive therapy, whose effects are believed to be stimulated by enhanced production of the growth factor BDNF, as well as stimulation of new neuron formation" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of TSOI. "Our data suggests similar effects may be induced by stem cell administration, which appears to possess a significantly superior safety profile than giving patients shocks with ultra-high voltage."

Schizophrenics appears to possess an immunological component given the abnormal inflammation and immune response skewing that occurs in these patients in the brain and the periphery. The Company is working towards filing with the FDA an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to administer the stem cells in patients who are non-responsive to electroconvulsive therapy.

"Schizophrenia is one of the top causes of suicide and as a rule, patients with schizophrenia appear to score six times higher on average than normal healthy individuals on the Campbell Score," said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "We are thankful for our investors who provided necessary funds to initiate this important work. Work that we believe will change the way schizophrenia is addressed globally."

"As stated in our previous press release regarding current FDA discussions on stem cells and CTE, we believe that the Company has positioned itself in understanding the FDA process. This will allow us to file and clear multiple INDs," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International and Founder of Campbell Neurosciences. "We are encouraged and excited by the great support we have been having in providing the first stem cell based approach for mental illness."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

[email protected]

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International