Therapeutic Solutions International Utilizes Mesenchymal Stem Cell Exosomes to Effectively Suppress Neutrophil Extracellular Trap Production

ELK CITY, Idaho, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today laboratory data demonstrating that exosomes produced by JadiCells™, the Company's Phase III cell therapy candidate for COVID-19 and other lung pathology, as well as mesenchymal stem cells proprietary to the Company, can suppress the production of neutrophil extracellular traps.

Neutrophil extracellular traps are a network of extracellular DNA, histones, and enzymes that cause inflammation. In healthy individuals, neutrophil extracellular traps are very useful in fighting bacterial infections. Unfortunately, in conditions such as COVID-19, atherosclerosis, cancer, and various autoimmune diseases, neutrophil extracellular traps are considered to play a major role in disease initiation and progression1.

In a series of experiments JadiCells and other mesenchymal stem cells were stimulated using agents that replicate biological "danger signals". It was observed that the cells produced exosomes, which when added to neutrophils, would inhibit the production of neutrophil extracellular traps. The experimental data is part of a patent application that was submitted today.

"Due to the small size of exosomes, their ease of production, and the fact that they are made from stem cells that are recognized by the FDA, we anticipate rapid translation of this new approach into potential treatments for a variety of inflammation associated conditions," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "Preliminary data suggests that the exosomes themselves possess potent lung protective activity in animal models of lung injury simple to COVID-19. This gets us excited because it opens the possibility for increasing our product pipeline."

"The lifeblood of our Company is the germination of thought into working applications. The findings described today are particularly exciting to us because they point to a potentially new mechanism by which stem cells, and the exosomes they produce, affect inflammation," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. "By targeting broadly acting molecular targets we have the opportunity to develop First in Class approaches towards diseases, which have significant possibility of sale or partnership with Big Pharma."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

