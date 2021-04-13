Therapeutic Solutions International with Subsidiary Campbell Neurosciences Develops Cord Blood Based Inhalable Product for Opioid Addiction

ELK CITY, Idaho, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced filing of a patent with new data covering a cord blood based intranasal product demonstrated to reduce adverse mental effects associated with opioid addiction.

In the series of studies, inflammation was stimulated in the brains of animals using inducers and activators of TLR4, a protein associated with opioid addiction. Administration of the Company's cord blood based therapeutic resulted in suppression of TLR4 as well as inhibition of inflammation in the brain.

"In recent times numerous publications have reported the link between brain inflammation and opioid addiction1,2" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Campbell Neurosciences. "By combining the regenerative effects of umbilical cord blood, with the anti-inflammatory properties of NanoStilbeneä, together with proprietary neuromodulating agents, we have created a treatment approach which appears to be safe and potently effective in our preclinical studies."

"Campbell Neurosciences is focused not just on identifying suicidal ideations utilizing our clinically validated Campbell Score™ blood-based test, but also on providing possible solutions to prevent suicide," said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "The announcement of preclinical success using our cord blood based approach sets the foundation for optimization and development of a clinically-useful approach to treat this dreaded disease."

"Current approaches to drug addiction many times involve replacing one addiction with another one, while not addressing the root cause," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International, the Parent Company of Campbell Neurosciences and co-inventor of the patent. "We are glad to lend our immunological expertise to Campbell Neurosciences for the development of the world's first immunotherapeutic approach to opioid addiction."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

[email protected]

1 Eidson et al. Inflammatory mediators of opioid tolerance: Implications for dependency and addiction. Peptides. 2019 May;115:51-58.

2 Hofford et al. Neuroimmune mechanisms of psychostimulant and opioid use disorders. Eur J Neurosci. 2019 Aug;50(3):2562-2573.

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

Related Links

therapeuticsolutionsint.com

