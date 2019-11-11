Therapeutics Solutions International Signs Agreement With Beijing Regenesis Biotechnology to License and Develop Patent for Anti-aging Use of Cord Blood Plasma and NanoStilbene

OCEANSIDE, California, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today the signing of a Letter of Intent with Beijing Regenesis Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Beijing China to develop and commercialize the anti-aging properties of cord blood plasma combined with NanoStilbene.

"Our Company is the leading entity in implementation of anti-aging regenerative medicine in China. We have previously commercialized novel technologies for rejuvenation of testicular and ovarian function," said Dr. Fei Li, Chief Executive Officer of Beijing Regenesis. "Cord blood components have been used for more than a Century in medicine with an excellent safety profile. We are excited to utilize the new technology developed by TSOI in order to reduce and potentially even reverse the biological aspects of aging."

"Having previously collaborated with Beijing Regenesis, I am excited to expand our work in the area of anti-aging medicine. There are publications from Stanford University[1] and Harvard University[2] that have shown that if the circulation of an aged mouse is connected to the circulation of a young mouse, various factors secreted by young mice induce an anti-aging/rejuvenating effect on organs/tissues of aged mice. Following this logic, other studies have demonstrated that human cord blood plasma, when administered to aged mice results in restoration of brain function and improved cellular function in the hippocampus[3]," said Dr. Feng Lin, Chief Scientific Officer of TSOI. "We are very excited to commercialize the use of cord blood plasma with NanoStilbene as a means of translating the animal parabiosis experiments into humans."

"Our Company is about fast forwarding the development of novel medical technologies. Based on the reputation, success, and ingenuity of Beijing Regenesis, we believe we have found an ideal commercialization partner," said Timothy Dixon, President and Chairman of TSOI. "We are especially grateful for Congressional Candidate Famela Ramos, our Director of Business Development, for having arranged our meeting and providing an excellent venue for signing of the Letter of Intent."

