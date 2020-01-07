TherapeuticsMD, An Innovative Women's Healthcare Company, And PlushCare, A Virtual Health Platform, Announce Enhanced Access To Women's Health Products

"We are excited that women have an option to receive care via the PlushCare virtual care platform, which provides a convenient alternative for women to connect and talk to a doctor about menopausal and reproductive treatment options," said TherapeuticsMD Chief Commercial Officer Dawn Halkuff.

"Oftentimes women's health problems can be easily dismissed or overlooked, and now with companies like TherapeuticsMD, women's health is being taken more seriously. We are extremely proud and excited to offer access to products like TherapeuticsMD's as we are continuously working to meet the demands of our patients," said PlushCare co-founder and CEO, Ryan McQuaid.

PlushCare is a virtual health platform offering affordable primary care medical services to patients in all 50 U.S. states. Having treated over 100,000 patients and diagnosed over 3,500 medical conditions, PlushCare is changing the medical landscape and offering affordable and accessible healthcare to all.

For more information on PlushCare or TherapeuticsMD, please visit Plushcare.com or TherapeuticsMD.com.

About PlushCare:

PlushCare is a virtual health platform that offers primary healthcare and virtual doctor's visits to patients in all 50 U.S. states. With over 100,000 users and counting, patients are connected to physicians from the top 50 medical institutions in the country via desktop or mobile devices. PlushCare accepts most major insurance plans, and patients have access to quality primary care consultations and can get diagnosed, treated, prescribed medication or have lab testing. The PlushCare platform for virtual health provides a unique combination of doctors, on-demand lab testing, affordable pricing, and same-day appointments with the patient's choice of provider. Treating over 3,500 medical conditions, PlushCare strives to make patient's healthcare experience with doctors stress-free and is available on the PlushCare mobile app for iOS and Android or via PlushCare.com.

About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn more about TherapeuticsMD, please visit www.therapeuticsmd.com or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to TherapeuticsMD's objectives, plans and strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: the company's ability to maintain or increase sales of its products; the company's ability to develop and commercialize IMVEXXYÒ, ANNOVERA™, BIJUVAÒ and its hormone therapy drug candidates and obtain additional financing necessary therefor; whether the company will be able to comply with the covenants and conditions under its term loan facility, including the conditions to draw additional tranches thereunder; the potential of adverse side effects or other safety risks that could adversely affect the commercialization of the company's current or future approved products or preclude the approval of the company's future drug candidates; the length, cost and uncertain results of future clinical trials; the company's reliance on third parties to conduct its manufacturing, research and development and clinical trials; the ability of the company's licensees to commercialize and distribute the company's products; the availability of reimbursement from government authorities and health insurance companies for the company's products; the impact of product liability lawsuits; the influence of extensive and costly government regulation; the volatility of the trading price of the company's common stock and the concentration of power in its stock ownership. PDF copies of the company's historical press releases and financial tables can be viewed and downloaded at its website: www.therapeuticsmd.com/pressreleases.aspx.

SOURCE PlushCare

Related Links

http://www.therapeuticsmd.com

