Therapia By Aroma is Making Waves in the Fragrance Industry

News provided by

10 Jul, 2023, 14:42 ET

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapia By Aroma is changing the fragrance industry with products made in-house while using only premium ingredients. As makers of natural, chemical-free products, they're making waves in their local community — and the world — by helping their customers to feel comfortable and confident in their skin.

Based in South Florida's farming country of Homestead, Therapia By Aroma is one of the few manufacturers that are still dedicated to preserving and renewing the ancient tradition of essential oil care. They only use the highest quality natural, raw materials, and continue the ancient procedures that originated in southern France.

Additionally, their team prepares pharmaceutical products next to the fruit plantations and flower fields of South Florida with specially designed equipment that combines modern technology and ancient producing methods. Their commitment to quality and tradition is what makes them stand out from the rest, and is only a small part of what is causing the fragrance industry to take note of their passion for natural products.

Therapia by Aroma's latest effort is a unique and comprehensive collection of products designed to improve well-being and enhance beauty. This product lineup includes perfumes, body and facial skin care, hair and scalp care, and aromatic oils — all of which are made utilizing the finest ingredients.

One of the things that makes Therapia By Aroma different is that their team believes in the power of aromatherapy and its ability to bring healing and relief. This is part of why their products are created with essential oils that have been used in medicinal treatments for thousands of years and is a part of their mission to help customers experience the healing power of nature.

Their website notes that, "Aromatherapy is an ancient healing practice. Essential oils and aromas from plants are used to treat the body, mind, and spirit. These plant components have several medicinal and healing properties, such as mental balancing and physical ailment treatment, while positively affecting the brain and emotions."

Therapia By Aroma's entire product line, including natural face products, body products, hair products, soap and shower products, perfumes and colognes, candles, essential oils, and more, can be found at www.therapiabyaroma.com/.

About the Business

Therapia By Aroma understands how important it is to feel comfortable and confident, which is why they take great care in crafting each and every one of their natural and chemical-free skin care products. The company is based in the Miami, FL area, but they are also happy to offer customers nationwide access to products through their online store. Their mission is to create skin care products that will help their customers look and feel their best, no matter where they are. Learn more at www.therapiabyaroma.com.

