Therapia Staffing Is One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapia Staffing has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019, our fourth annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

Hitting newsstands May 28 in the June 2019 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists.

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then we ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 74.2 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work—besting last year's 72.1 percent.



The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It's a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

"This work family knows what it means to lead with love, kindness and humility. We work together every day knowing that the whole is stronger than the individual," said Jennifer Goldstein, CEO and Founder.

All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.



While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:



99 percent provide health insurance—and some cover the cost.

49 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

65 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

16 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

