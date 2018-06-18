Therapies and Diagnostics for Ovarian Cancer: Global Markets to 2022

LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report will provide a detailed overview of ovarian cancer, highlighting treatment guidelines with information on the current and potential global market for ovarian cancer and treatments and testing technologies with detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, including new potential markets for novel products, diagnostics and therapeutics development.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5372725



The report covers the regulatory environment, current and new technologies, ovarian cancer incidence, market projections and market share along with the latest trends and new developments, recent approvals, the research and development pipeline, and blockbuster drugs. It also covers global and regional markets for ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapies, providing reasons for variations in the growth of the industry across regions.



The report also analyzes the competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AbbVie Inc, Astra Zeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corp., Clovis Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Company, Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Roche Holding AG and Tesaro, Inc.



Report Includes:

- 28 data tables and 9 additional tables

- A comprehensive analysis of the ophthalmic device market by reviewing recent advances in diagnostic, surgical, and implantation devices that can be used to treat prevalent eye conditions.

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

- Breakdowns of the market by device, application, and region.

- Analysis of the recent advances in ophthalmic medical devices and their potential impact on the medical device industry.

- Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Clovis Oncology, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company and Pfizer Inc.



Report Scope:

This report will provide a detailed overview of ovarian cancer, highlighting treatment guidelines with information on the current and potential global market for ovarian cancer and treatments and testing technologies with detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, including new potential markets for novel products, diagnostics and therapeutics development.



The report covers the regulatory environment, current and new technologies, ovarian cancer incidence, market projections and market share along with the latest trends and new developments, recent approvals, the research and development pipeline, and blockbuster drugs. It also covers global and regional markets for ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapies, providing reasons for variations in the growth of the industry across regions.



The report also analyzes the competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AbbVie Inc, Astra Zeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corp., Clovis Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Company, Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Roche Holding AG and Tesaro, Inc.



Report Includes:

- 28 data tables and 9 additional tables

- A comprehensive analysis of the ophthalmic device market by reviewing recent advances in diagnostic, surgical, and implantation devices that can be used to treat prevalent eye conditions.

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

- Breakdowns of the market by device, application, and region.

- Analysis of the recent advances in ophthalmic medical devices and their potential impact on the medical device industry.

- Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Clovis Oncology, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company and Pfizer Inc.



Reasons for Doing This Study



This study was conducted to provide detailed information regarding screening, testing and treatment options for ovarian disorders and cancer.There is an increasing need for new and innovative technologies, while this industry is experiencing tremendous growth.



Many diseases discussed in this report are global issues, and a need exists for newer diagnostic and treatment strategies. This study looks at most types of diagnostic and treatment strategies for the clinical management of ovarian disorders and related cancers.



This BCC Research market research report will increase the awareness of current and emerging drugs and technologies for ovarian cancers, including therapeutics, chemotherapy and surgical therapy.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5372725



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapies-and-diagnostics-for-ovarian-cancer-global-markets-to-2022-300667713.html