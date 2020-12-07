Therapist-Led 'Winter Well-Being' Video Series Supports Parents' Mental Health

"As a parent myself, it's no surprise to see that caregivers are beyond burnt out at this point," said Interim CEO of Committee for Children, Andrea Lovanhill. "Many families have been together 24-7 for the past several months, navigating frustrations and anxieties around the pandemic and other crises. Caregivers are feeling stressed and overwhelmed with minimal time for self-care. We wanted to provide a free resource, rooted in research and social and emotional well-being that takes three minutes to watch and is easy to integrate into their already busy schedules."

Weekly videos feature licensed clinical psychologist and senior research scientist at Committee for Children, Dr. Mylien Duong. Every Monday through the end of January, Dr. Duong gives viewers bite-sized self-care tips and guides them through simple, one-minute practices to improve social and emotional well-being.

Video topics include self-compassion, being present with family, managing holiday stress, setting intentions, expressing gratitude, and more.

"It's important to normalize and simplify self-care for parents," said Dr. Duong. "We want parents to feel empowered to spend a few minutes on themselves every day. They might not want to or feel like they have the time, but it's so important for their mental health and their family's well-being. When parents are happy and healthy, children are happy and healthy."



Watch A Psychologist's Guide to Winter Well-Being video series trailer and the first video of the week titled "Self-Compassion" today on Committee for Children's YouTube channel. Videos are published every Monday through the end of January.

Week 1 : Dec. 7, 2020 , Self-Compassion

: , Week 2 : Dec. 14, 2020 , Managing Holiday Stress

: , Week 3 : Dec. 21, 2020 , Being Present with Family

: , Week 4 : Dec. 28, 2020 , Resolutions That Stick

: , Week 5 : Jan. 4, 2021 , Setting Your Intentions

: , Week 6 : Jan. 11, 2021 , Making Time for Joy

: , Week 7 : Jan. 18, 2021 , Listening to Understand

: , Week 8: Jan. 25, 2021 , Expressing Gratitude

About Committee for Children

Committee for Children is a global nonprofit on a mission to ensure children everywhere can thrive emotionally, socially, and academically. Best known for our innovative social-emotional learning (SEL) programs that blend research and rigor with intuitive program design, we empower children and their adults with skills that help them realize their goals in the classroom and throughout their lives. Since 1979, we've been connecting experts in the field to share experiences and advance the cause of educating the whole child. A force in advocacy, we're helping pass policies and legislation that place importance on creating safe and supportive learning environments. Today our programs reach more than 16.5 million children worldwide. By lifting up children today, we're helping them create a safe and positive society for the future. Learn more at cfchildren.org.

About Dr. Mylien Duong

Dr. Mylien Duong is a clinical psychologist, licensed therapist, and mental health expert specializing in preventing and treating depression and anxiety. She is an affiliate assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Washington and Seattle Children's Hospital and has her own private therapy practice. Dr. Duong currently serves as a senior research scientist at Committee for Children and heads up research for the organization's Second Step® SEL for Adults, a social-emotional learning program for K-12 educators and staff, which is set to launch spring 2021.

