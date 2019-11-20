Therapix Biosciences Announces Receipt of Notice of Delisting From Nasdaq and Intention to Appeal

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. ("Therapix" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TRPX), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments, announced today that it received a written Notice of Delisting from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). The Company intends to appeal this decision by requesting a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel to review Nasdaq's decision to delist the Company. A hearing request by the Company automatically stays the delisting of the Company's securities pending issuance of the Panel's decision.

As previously disclosed, on May 23, 2019, the Company was advised that it no longer complied with the minimum $2,500,000 stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Stockholders' Equity Requirement"). On July 5, 2019, the Company submitted to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules. After reviewing the Company's plan to regain compliance, Nasdaq granted an extension to enable the Company to regain compliance with the Stockholders' Equity Requirement until November 18, 2019.

The Company did not regain compliance with the Stockholders' Equity Rule as a result of abandoning the proposed merger with Destiny Bioscience Global Corp., and accordingly the Company was notified on November 19, 2019, that its ADSs would be suspended from trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on November 29, 2019, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will remove the Company's securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq, unless the Company requests an appeal to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

