Therapix Biosciences Sponsors the 2018 Annual Meeting of the European Society for the Study of Tourette Syndrome

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: TRPX) ("Therapix" or the "Company"), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments, announces sponsorship of the 11th European Society for the Study of Tourette Syndrome (ESSTS) conference, in Copenhagen Denmark, on June 13th until June 15th, as part of the Company's strategy to develop therapy for Tourette's patients and to support the Tourette's community.

The European Society for the Study of Tourette Syndrome (ESSTS), aims to coordinate pan-European efforts for the study of Gilles de la Tourette Syndrome (TS) and associated disorders and provide a platform for global outreach and educational activities. The annual meeting draws doctors and researchers from all over the world, and this year will honor Dr. Michael H. Bloch, M.D., as a keynote speaker to present Therapix's Phase IIa study results in Tourette Syndrome. Dr. Bloch, an Associate Professor at the Yale University Child Study Center, the investigator-initiator of the trial, and a member of the Company's scientific advisory board committee.

The study, suggesting that the proprietary cannabinoid combination THX-110 [which is a combination of dronabinol (∆-9-tetrahydracannabinol) and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA)] showed significantly improved symptoms over time in adult subjects with Tourette syndrome (link to press release). The study was led together with James F. Leckman, M.D., Ph.D., of the Neison Harris Professor in the Child Study Center and Professor of Pediatrics Child Psychiatry at Yale University.

Dr. Ascher Shmulewitz, M.D., Ph.D, Therapix's chairman and CEO said: "We are happy to take part in the efforts to find a cure for Tourette's Syndrome, while our proprietary drug is being evaluated in clinical trials, we wish to support the research and community for this unmet need".

About Therapix Biosciences:

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of Senior Executives and Scientists. Our focus is creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on repurposing an FDA-approved cannabinoid (Dronabinol): THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome (TS), for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), and the treatment of Pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI); THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain. Please visit our website for more information at www.therapixbio.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Therapix's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Therapix could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to its clinical trials and its intent to report material developments and information regarding such trials. In addition, historic results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Therapix Biosciences Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 30, 2018 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Therapix disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact

Suzanne Lyons

Suzanne@therapixbio.com

Media Contact

Sydney Masters

Sydney@MastersMallory.com

M: 917-584-8385

P: 212-987-6804

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapix-biosciences-sponsors-the-2018-annual-meeting-of-the-european-society-for-the-study-of-tourette-syndrome-300664379.html

SOURCE Therapix Biosciences Ltd.