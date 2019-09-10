Therap's Disability Software Features Mobile Applications for Point-of-Service Documentation in Home and Community Settings

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's mobile applications allow support professionals to utilize Therap to document and review services they provide in the community and helps providers better review and improve the care provided to individuals. Its highly secure mobile apps featuring multiple modules are available on both Android and iOS platforms, enabling support staff or independent contractors working at home or community-based settings to navigate service programs for the individuals they support. The support staff can remotely document outcomes and service data, while the broader support team and office-based team members and administrators can monitor, review and stay connected no matter their work location.

Tools available in Therap's mobile apps allow program managers and those tasked with quality assurance to view electronically documented data collected at the point-of-service, including electronic visit verification (EVV) data checked in from locations without internet availability through a secure call-in process. Support professionals directly submit notes on progress or concerns and observations from their handheld devices and may provide primary check-in/out for scheduled services in the community with the availability of GPS-location tracking and electronic time/date stamping. The features also include a secure photo upload feature for HIPAA compliance, preventing photos taken within the app from being saved to the device and instead directly uploaded to the person's documentation within Therap.

Therap's mobile documentation data for services and supports (Mobile ISP Data) enables documenting staff to collect service data by entering the date, duration, response, comments, billable services, a photo, digital signature from the service recipient or family member. The Medication Administration Record allows staff to view details, images of and instructions for the medication, along with access to shared medical contacts, diagnoses, allergies and reference data. It's an efficient means of tracking treatments and medications for individuals during home visits, with nurses or supervisors able to review entries remotely.

Therap's software is widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) settings for documentation, communication and reporting. The web-based system provides person-centered planning and assists with case management, eligibility and billing for support providers and state organizations working in the LTSS and human services field.

