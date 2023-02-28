Therap's Health Screening Module Supports Health Care Professionals in Ensuring Health Screenings for Providers in the HCBS/LTSS Industry

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader offering EHR solutions to the human services industry, offers Health Screening tools for health care professionals to document screening records and recommendations as well as generate health screening reports for individuals they support. Therap has designed the Health Screening module in collaboration with the screening recommendations of the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services Adult Screening Recommendations and Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services Annual Health Screening Checklist.

The Health Screening module allows users to record, track and follow up on the health screenings that are recommended for individuals as part of their usual annual or routine tests. The Screening Recommendation report is designed to display highlighted recommendations according to the age and/or gender of an individual. Important data, including the date of the last screening for a specific recommendation as well as the frequency for that particular recommendation, may be tracked using this module.

The Health Screening module shows the recommendations organized into several navigational sections such as cancer screening, vision and hearing, infectious disease, mental and behavioral health and more. Users can complete the Screening Record to efficiently record the status of a scheduled screening and include notes as well as attachments related to the screening. Users have the option to download printable PDFs of all screenings and/or the recommended screenings where comments and additional information regarding consultants can be inserted.

The Health Screening tool also offers users the ability to effortlessly generate Health Screening Reports, including the Comprehensive Summary Report, Detailed Screening Report, Individual Screening Report and the Due/Overdue Screening Report. The reporting features are beneficial for aggregating health screening information and monitoring the overall status of the health screenings for all the individuals under care. Health Screening is a part of Therap's Health Plus modules which includes other tools as well such as Individual History, Consent and Authorization, Comprehensive Health Assessment Tool (eChat), Care Plans, and and Orders.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive eSolution for Person-Centered services, please visit

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

