Therap's Intuitive Business Intelligence Dashboards Help Agencies Analyze Data

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilizing Therap's Business Intelligence dashboards, organizations providing services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities can create aggregated data reports to help identify trends, analyze outcomes and quality assurance data, and assess overall agency performance. Five reporting dashboards are currently available for agencies: Therap's Demographic dashboard, Incident Reporting dashboard, Data Driven Outcomes dashboard, Health Tracking dashboard, and Billing dashboard. Each of these dashboards consists of standard configurable reports based on the data they need to see.

For each dashboard, a display of relevant datapoints and options allows the user to select the data they wish to compare or drill down into further details for further analysis, such as notes and data points collected, filters and more. Therap's Demographic dashboard provides aggregated reports on individual data - profile information and personal details, contacts, basic health information and other data collected in the individual's demographic profile, with options to compare across providers and programs. Using the Incident Reporting dashboard, providers can analyze variables across events like cause, severity, location, antecedent information and multiple other incident factors or descriptors. With the Data-Driven Outcomes dashboard, an organization can measure performance in meeting outcomes per an existing accreditation process and review performance or a transition to new goals, or gauge individual satisfaction. Therap's Billing dashboard allow measurement of utilization and trends analysis across billable data, while the Health Tracking dashboard measures personal health data collected across multiple health tools in Therap, including vital signs, blood glucose checks, seizure, medication and medical appointment details.

Therap provides role-based access which can be extended to agency personnel and external stakeholders. By allowing stakeholders access based on their role promotes efficiency and strengthens accountability through enhanced communication.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA-compliant developmental disabilities software applications are used in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) for documentation, communication, and reporting and by the broader Long Term Supports and Services (LTSS) community. Therap offers comprehensive single software solutions for individuals, families, providers, states, counties and governments focused on data-driven outcomes, quality assurance, and tracking data from the point-of-service through billing and audits.

