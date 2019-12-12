Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Module Integrated with Electronic Claims and Billable Units

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's electronic documentation software for providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other long-term supports and services (LTSS) organizations includes billable tracking and electronic claims integration from primary check-in/out data entered by staff in the field, using the Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) tool.

The Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification module is linked with Therap's electronic billing system to ensure authorizations and billable units generated match individualized plans, approved outcomes or services, and allows options to configure schedules tracking units of a given service available, how many billable units have been generated or claimed, and overall service utilization. Data is reviewable by finance staff or auditors remotely by service, across an individual's record, the agency or program. Schedules are linked to service authorizations and calculate toward billable claims through duration of service data collected via check in/out documentation by staff in the field. Therap generates claims for export in the Medicaid-standard ANSI X12 837 format for manual processing or external systems. Therap's electronic claims meet the HIPAA Version 5010 standard for electronic claim transactions and are utilized by providers nationwide. Beyond EVV data, billing data can be generated using case notes, attendance, manual entries of billable service data, or service outcomes/goal tracking documentation. All featuring reports and full audit trails with additional checks built into the claims process.

Therap's Scheduling/EVV module allows for real-time monitoring of services provided, including date, time and location stamps that are electronically captured in addition to details provided by the service provider. This reduces organizational exposure to recoupment or fraud investigations as the full audit trail is built into service documentation. The EVV tool has been designed to meet the federal requirements and scope of the 21st Century Cures Act. Therap's real-time reporting features and dashboard reports let supervisors and management identify over and under scheduling, allows staff to quickly identify schedules, work assignments and any conflicts or over/under scheduling issues, and at-a-glance views to verify services are being provided at the required locations.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA-compliant software is widely used in home and community-based waiver services (HCBS) and other human services settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication and reporting.

SOURCE Therap