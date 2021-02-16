Therap's Software Solutions for Community-Based Employment Providers Allow for Remote Documentation & Tracking

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Employment History module provides a way to maintain comprehensive records for individuals receiving employment supports even when on-the-go in the community and on the job.



Necessary service documentation can also be captured remotely at the point-of service and include information such as: service times, geolocation, photograph, client signature, goal/outcome documentation, and any required narrative information. Job bank functionality is also available to employment professionals to track contacts with businesses and employers, as well as keep records of available jobs - all of which can be viewed by any team members needing access to that information from anywhere they may be working with individuals seeking employment opportunities. Furthermore, the module allows employment specialists to record and store necessary and useful information, including attachments, for items such as funding sources, career development plans, employment milestones, job details, benefit counseling and more.



A wide array of configurable search and reporting tools make tracking individual, team member, program, and organizational progress easier than ever.

For more information you can locate your local Therap representative here: https://www.therapservices.net/find-your-therap-rep/

About Therap

Therap Services complete EHR solution for Human Services provides web-based documentation, communication, reporting, and electronic billing to over 7000 HCBS providers across the United States, in addition to supporting over 20 state government contracts. Learn more at www.TherapServices.net .

