Therap's Time Tracking Tool Tracks Daily Activities and Behavior Changes

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Time Tracking tool is utilized by intellectual and developmental disabilities providers and other long-term services and supports organizations to quickly collect and monitor data over regular time intervals. This includes, but is not limited to, behavior data like mood charting, target behavior observations, safety or other frequent checks required for sleep charts, positioning, monitoring restrictive device or adaptive equipment usage, and multiple additional uses. Agency staff or clinicians create Time Tracking templates, allowing model data collection to be personalized per individual. Templates allow for up to ten drop-down options that caretakers can immediately select for each interval, and outline what to track, observation expectations, and the interval period length between status checks.

Caretakers can open a Time Tracking observation record and identify patterns of behavior from the data collected with little difficulty - options are color-coded to help identify trends or unusual entries. Agencies use the Time Tracking module not only to identify trends and stay in compliance for sleep or positioning checks, ensuring routine health and safety checks for individuals receiving services, but also to encourage and reinforce positive behavior tracking or activities, like community engagement, socially inclusive activities, exercise or other physical activities which the person receiving services may be engaged.

The module generates reports that quickly help identify patterns in activities or behavior over a period of time. Time Tracking reports can be generated covering monthly periods that show accumulated data in displayed within a color-coded grid, while generating deviations against date and time intervals. Reports further calculate the maximums per response option in a given month, along with the minimum for each option. The average duration and the counts for each observation further helps clinical staff and plan writers identify changing trends or exceptions within the regularly collected data.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA, ARRA and HITECH-compliant Developmental Disabilities software is widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other ID/DD provider settings. Therap provides person-centered planning, case management tools and assessments including eligibility for support providers and state organizations. Therap features include incident report management, medication administration records, behavior tracking, case management, individual service plans, goal tracking, health records, supported employment, nursing notes and many more. Therap's billing solutions include service authorizations, attendance and direct Medicaid claim submission.

