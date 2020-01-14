Therap's Tools Help Agencies Supporting Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Improve their Documentation and Communication

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's intellectual and developmental disability software offers an array of tools to improve daily notes by effectively bringing the broader support team into communication with the daily documentation for each person receiving care. Its tools to replicate the standard logbook and staff checklist or daily memos create documentation including the wider disciplinary team, and allow for stream-lined follow-up to issues or documentation and audit tools to help build better communication.

Therap's note entry tool provides a standard field for routine shift logs, progress notes, or contact and general communication entries. The tool allows any designated staff, as part of that individual's team, to communicate with the entire team, instantly sending alerts to any other staff logged into Therap (or nurses on call, supervisors working remotely who configure external alerts to e-mail or phone) of the issue at hand. If a health occurance is higher priority or classification, Therap users assign a level of urgency classification to each note, and select note type. Supervisors or nurses configure their alerts by type and priority, filtering to just the types of communication they most need to see, streamlining the communication process and ensuring team members aren't left out of the chain of communication. All communication in-system and alerts sent to mobile messaging or emails are HIPAA-compliant - personal health data never leaves the system via these alerts, and those logging in to view the data, securely through their issued accounts, have a complete audit trail linked to every stage of the documentation process. Photos may be securely stored and attached files give the documentation tool features absent most daily log entries, reinforcing data collected elsewhere to support billable services.

When integrated into an agency's documentation process, Therap's notes and configurable alerts keep the entire team in the loop and help agencies improve the channels of communication, reducing siloed information.

About Therap Services

Therap is a Software as a service (SaaS) turnkey solution with both initial and ongoing support included in the subscription. Therap provides secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to human service providers, including Intellectual and Developmental Disability service providers, across the United States. The modules are highly configurable to support the regulatory framework, workflows, and terminology within each state.

SOURCE Therap