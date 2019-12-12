Therap's Two Factor Authentication (2FA) Adds Additional Layer of Security

WATEBURY, Conn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's electronic health records and documentation software for providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities features a secure Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) option to add an additional layer of security when logging into the platform. With this enhanced security mechanism, Therap offers yet another security tool that can be enabled across the organization or for identified accounts to keep protected health information and agency records secure and in the hands of those who are permitted to view the data.

The configurable access privileges of any Therap user account may be set and managed as a separate class of system users within the organization using assignable administrative privileges. Administrators set the privileges for designated staff and record viewers depending on the services they provide, the individuals for whom they are responsible, or the level of access they need to selected records. Therap's multi-level access control mechanism allows administrators to define the level of access any record viewing user will have for a particular record, and the actions they will be able to perform.

Therap's Two-Factor Authentication enables an additional layer of security for any user account an administrator enables as requiring the additional authentication. System users can configure the second factor within their own accounts so that, in addition to their own unique and secure login credentials, they would be prompted to provide additional information including a temporary passcode that they'd receive on an authorized mobile device. Therap's secure self-password reset issues similar reminders to authorized numbers, similarly configurable by administrators and updated by the account holder. Therap's commitment to security of vital health and organizational data through multiple integrated tools helps agencies showcase additional safeguards they're deploying to keep their records and protected health information secure.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA, ARRA, and HITECH-compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS), Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities and other Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) provider settings. Therap provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations in the human services field, including those working with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net .

SOURCE Therap

