Therapy Brands Announces Darcy Barrett as Vice President of Customer Support Experience

"It's been a thrill to see Therapy Brands grow and to be a part of our evolution," said Barrett. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to accelerate continuous improvement and growth alongside an incredibly talented team."

Prior to joining TheraNest, she served as the Chief Happiness Hero at BrightNest, where she was responsible for customer support, attraction, satisfaction, retention and the overall customer experience. Previous to that, Barrett worked as the Field Supervisor and Social Media Manager for Stems Garden Design & Maintenance. She began her career at the Nissan Corporation as a Purchasing Analyst and Buyer.

"Darcy's passion for our customers is unparalleled," said Vickie Westmark, Chief Operating Officer for Therapy Brands. "Her enthusiasm, drive and commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience is vital to our business."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully-integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs over 350 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/ .

