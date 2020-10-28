Therapy Brands Announces Ed Wrzesinski as General Manager of Procentive and Vice President of Strategy for SUR

"I'm excited to join the talented and passionate team at Therapy Brands," said Wrzesinski. "Together, we will work to provide best-in-class services and solutions to serve our customers in the substance use and recovery space."

Ed has spent the past three decades working in healthcare and has held leadership positions in the managed care, provider, and vendor sectors. In addition to his extensive executive healthcare experience, Ed specializes in client management, data collection, revenue cycle management, product design and successfully establishing professional organizations.

Most recently, Ed managed IQVIA's electronic patient consent business unit operations, where he was responsible for completely reorganizing operational aspects of the unit; building a new project management system based on the Smartsheet platform, which allowed the operation to scale more efficiently. During his tenure, the workforce and revenue more than doubled.

"Ed brings an incredible depth of industry leadership and knowledge to this role," said Adam Aitken, EVP at Therapy Brands. "We are thrilled to have him on the team and look forward to the impact his leadership will have on our customers."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/ .

Contact: Emily Claypool

[email protected]

SOURCE Therapy Brands

Related Links

https://www.therapybrands.com

