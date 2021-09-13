Therapy Brands Announces Kelley Blair as Chief Operations Officer

"I am excited to join the Therapy Brands' leadership team and thankful for the opportunity to support our dedicated and compassionate team in driving best practice solutions that serve a critically important part of the healthcare system. Now more than ever we recognize the importance of caring for the whole person. I am proud to be part of an organization dedicated to serving the providers who dedicate their lives to the psychological well-being of others."

-Kelley Blair, Chief Operation Officer, Therapy Brands

Kelley comes to Therapy Brands with more than twenty years of experience in healthcare operations, sales, solution management, and strategy. She brings deep expertise in billing and revenue cycle management with a proven track record of developing and scaling go to market programs and business operations. She began her career in IT as an analyst supporting a health system move from paper to an EHR and since then has worked in and scaled growth in both large and small software and services environments.

Before joining Therapy Brands, Kelley held the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager at Change Healthcare, where she oversaw the development and execution of their health system services market segment's growth strategy. She drove revenue and client retention while also responsible for full P&L and operations management of onshore and global team members for Health Systems Tech Enabled Services.

Kelley resides in Chicago with her spouse. She loves high-growth environments and is passionate about making a difference in healthcare.

"We are delighted to have Kelley join the Therapy Brands executive team as COO! She brings decades of healthcare technology and services experience in commercial and operations management executive roles. She is committed to leadership development with a passion for building high-performing teams, and for delivering high quality solutions and excellent service experiences for our customers."

-Kimberly O'Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Therapy Brands

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://therapybrands.com.

