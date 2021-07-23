Therapy Brands Announces Nick Padula as Executive Vice President, Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Segment

Therapy Brands is a collection of the best of the best practice management, Telehealth, and data collection tools and I am proud to be a part of a team that stands in service to the underserved. With the dramatic rise in the demand for more mental health and therapeutic care, I am inspired by, and eager to support, those who have dedicated their lives to the recovery, rehabilitation, and psychological well-being of others.

-Nick Padula, Executive Vice President, ABA Segment, Therapy Brands

Padula brings 30 years of experience as a leader within the healthcare industry, with a proven track record of using his operational leadership skills to drive successful initiatives while always ensuring prioritization of the end user – the patients.

Prior to joining Therapy Brands, Padula served as the Vice President for multiple divisions of Philips Healthcare. With Philips, he provided sound leadership of large Services and Sales Units in North America with significant customer engagement, new selling processes, and operating mechanisms while achieving financial and operations excellence with coaching and leadership skills development.

We are delighted to have Nick join the team and lead our efforts in serving ABA customers. He is a transformational leader who has a passion for and a wealth of experience in making a difference in healthcare.

- Kimberly O'Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Therapy Brands

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://therapybrands.com.

