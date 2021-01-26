Therapy Brands Announces Promotion of Jay Knight to Corporate Controller

Knight joined Therapy Brands in December 2019 as Assistant Controller, where he was responsible for managing the corporate and brand accounting functions. Prior to joining Therapy Brands, Knight served as the Director, Treasury, Compensation & Risk at BioHorizons, Inc., a global manufacturer and distributor of dental products. Knight brings multiple years of experience as a CPA in public accounting and industry to this role.

"Jay's experience, financial acumen and drive bring immense value to this role," said Gavin Poole, Chief Financial Officer for Therapy Brands. "I'm thrilled to recognize Jay's continued development and value his contribution to our leadership team."

Knight resides in Birmingham, AL with his wife and two children and is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), where he occasionally teaches as an adjunct instructor.

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/.

