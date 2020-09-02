Therapy Brands Announces Val Ornoy as Vice President of Business Development

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands has announced Val Ornoy as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, he will be responsible for researching, developing, directing and delivering on Therapy Brands' business development strategy.

"I'm excited to join the talented Therapy Brands team," said Ornoy. "Strategically growing our business—and ultimately providing software and services to those who need it—is an exciting opportunity to make a real difference with our customers and their patients."

Val brings more than 24 years' experience in business development, negotiation, high-level strategic planning, creative transaction structuring and management acumen to the role.

Most recently, Val served as CEO and Founder of Life Assist Technologies, Inc., where he led company strategy, hiring, fundraising, marketing, business development and sales; raised seed capital; built a comprehensive HIPAA-compliant enterprise care management platform and developed a deep understanding of the U.S. healthcare system and emerging trends.

"I'm thrilled to have Val as part of our Therapy Brands leadership team," said Jonathan Blackburn, Chief Revenue Officer at Therapy Brands. "His ingenuity, knowledge and passion for creating solutions will be a great asset to our business and those we serve."

For partnership opportunities, contact Val Ornoy at [email protected]

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/.

