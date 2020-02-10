Therapy Brands Appoints Kimberly O'Loughlin as new CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shegun Otulana, CEO of Therapy Brands, announced today that Kimberly O'Loughlin will succeed him as CEO of the company, effective February 10. Therapy Brands is a leading provider of mental, behavioral and rehabilitation health software headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Most recently president of health information technology and services provider Greenway Health, O'Loughlin brings to the company more than three decades of experience in customer care; driving organizational growth and profitability through inspired leadership and a strong focus on client relationships.

In her position, O'Loughlin will oversee revenue growth, day-to-day operations and all aspects of organizational management. Otulana will remain a member of the company's board of directors and will continue to provide guidance on product strategy, M&A and corporate vision.

"Therapy Brands has achieved incredible growth over a short time and it's exciting to continue to build our talented executive team with a proven leader like Kimberly," said Otulana. "She brings a unique blend of experience and a strong skillset to guide the company into the next chapter."

With an extensive background in transformational leadership across the healthcare, telecom, insurance and financial services industries, O'Loughlin boasts a record of notable achievements and attention to increased customer success.

Prior to Greenway Health, O'Loughlin was senior vice president and general manager at Philips Healthcare, where she led global connected care and health informatics businesses that delivered solutions for patients, caregivers and clinicians. She has also held senior leadership roles at AT&T, AIG and Vonage that included building and scaling startups, driving growth, customer loyalty and transforming enterprise operations.

"I admire the mission of Therapy Brands to innovate for providers and ultimately improve the standard of care for patients," O'Loughlin said. "This is a wonderful opportunity to usher in the next wave of growth for the company while advancing underserved healthcare markets."

About Therapy Brands

At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental, behavioral, and rehabilitation needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental, behavioral, and rehabilitation healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., and employs over 450 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at therapybrands.com.

