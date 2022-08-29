Therapy Brands Launches a New Bed Management Module for Procentive EHR

This bed management addition benefits practitioners, administrators, and clients.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands announces today it has expanded the capabilities of Procentive, its full-featured, simple EHR solution for behavioral health practices, to now include a bed management module. This added feature allows customers the ability to manage and track stays for clients.

Procentive's bed management module benefits practitioners, administrators, and clients. Nurses and clinical staff can quickly check and update bed status, take attendance, and include tags that indicate status, special needs, or medication.

This new feature benefits administrators and managers by providing a clear overview of bed capacity by room, building, or unit. Waitlists can now be created or checked based on patient's specific needs. Integration within a PMS system allows a practitioner to synch attendance to billing and scheduling and easily access client information like medication and allergies.

"We are excited to evolve the Procentive offering to better serve the inpatient provider community across the country," said Kelley Blair, Chief Operating Officer, Therapy Brands. "This module will help our customers drive efficiency, increase time with patients, and optimize reimbursement for the care they deliver."

