Therapy Brands Names Julie Gettys Vice President of People Operations

Gettys brings more than 25 years of professional people operations and financial experience to Therapy Brands, having most recently served as the Vice President of Human Resources at iSolved HCM. In this role, she oversaw the human resources function across 13 locations for more than 1,000 employees, grown both organically and inorganically through multiple acquisitions. Prior to that, she held a variety of progressively challenging people-centric positions such as director and manager of human resources. Julie began her career in the financial arena, quickly realizing her passion for "all things people" and was able to evolve and expand her career as a true Human Resource professional and strategic partner.

"I'm excited to have Julie on board as our Vice President of People Operations," said Vickie Westmark, Chief Operating Officer at Therapy Brands. "Her passion for the people experience will drive positive impact with our employees, our culture, and in turn, our clients. I look forward to Julie's contribution to our people-centric mission."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/ .

Contact: Emily Claypool

eclaypool@therapybrands.com

SOURCE Therapy Brands

Related Links

https://www.therapybrands.com

