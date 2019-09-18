Therapy Brands Welcomes Ryan Anschuetz as VP of Sales

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands is pleased to welcome and announce Ryan Anschuetz as the Vice President of Sales. Anschuetz joins the Therapy Brands team with over 17 years of extensive B2B sales experience. He will be responsible for the leadership of the Therapy Brands' Sales organization, accelerating sales growth, and executing on the company's financial and strategic sales goals.

"I am excited to join Therapy Brands as we continue to make a difference in the mental and behavioral healthcare space," shared Anschuetz. "This is more than just a company; we are a partner to our clients and the community, and I look forward to being a part of the team."

Previously, Anschuetz has held a variety of senior-level sales positions with Automatic Data Processing (ADP), a leading provider of scalable cloud-based technology solutions. Most recently he was the Chief Sales Officer for Coverall North America, one of the leading franchisors in the commercial cleaning industry. With a proven track record of delivering year-over-year results, Therapy Brands is excited to have Anschuetz bring his expertise to the team as we continue to provide best in class solutions for mental and behavioral healthcare providers across the country.

"We're excited to have Ryan join our team as he will be instrumental in positioning Therapy Brands for ongoing growth as we continue on our path to serve the underserved," added Jonathan Blackburn, CRO of Therapy Brands. "I look forward to having him help Therapy Brands expand its reach."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations.

Through fully-integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs over 350 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/.

