Therapy Brands Welcomes Shannon Vann as VP of Marketing

"Joining Therapy Brands is an exciting opportunity for me both personally and professionally," stated Vann. "Not only have I been a personal advocate for mental and behavioral healthcare, but I am also excited to be a part of a company that's developing innovative solutions for an industry that provides such critical services for our communities."

"We are thrilled to have Shannon join the Therapy Brands team to lead our marketing organization," states Jonathan Blackburn, CRO. "Her marketing expertise coupled with her personal passion for mental health makes her the ideal fit for the role."

Vann will be based out of Therapy Brands' headquarters in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations.

Through fully-integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs over 350 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/.

Contact: Michelle Khalid, 626-531-2986, mkhalid@therapybrands.com

